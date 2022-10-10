AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
US oil may fall into $89.96-$90.94 range

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 10:51am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SINGAPORE: US oil may fall into $89.96-$90.94 range, as a wave c from $79.14 may have completed around a resistance at $93.50. This wave could be well broken down into five smaller waves.

The wave 5 seems to have ended around $93.50.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $97.66 to $76.25 reveals a failure of the contract to break the 76.4% level of $92.61.

The failure could have triggered a drop towards the 61.8% level of $89.48.

A break above $92.61 may lead to a gain into $93.50-$95.08 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $92.80.

US oil may end bounce in $89.96-$90.19 range

The failure offers market a good excuse to pull back towards a falling trendline.

The pullback could extend into a range of $85.59-$92.80.

