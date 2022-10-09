Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

ASTANA: Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes to add to the trophies he won this season in Israel, Rome and at Wimbledon.

It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who guaranteed himself a spot at the 2022 ATP Finals as a result of the win.

The Serb won in Tel Aviv a week ago, his first singles tournament since wrapping up a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated before returning for Roger Federer's farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London last month.

For third-seeded Tsitsipas, it was the ninth time he played in an ATP Tour final and the ninth time he has finished runner-up.

Djokovic got off to a flying start, winning the first game at love in a little over one minute.

With Tsitsipas serving at 3-4, Djokovic took the only break point of the first set.

Djokovic earned another break in the fifth game of the second set when a Tsitsipas drop shot fell into the net.

The Serb converted his third match point with a backhand winner into an open court.