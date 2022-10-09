AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

AFP Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 06:35pm
Follow us

ASTANA: Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes to add to the trophies he won this season in Israel, Rome and at Wimbledon.

It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who guaranteed himself a spot at the 2022 ATP Finals as a result of the win.

The Serb won in Tel Aviv a week ago, his first singles tournament since wrapping up a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated before returning for Roger Federer's farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London last month.

For third-seeded Tsitsipas, it was the ninth time he played in an ATP Tour final and the ninth time he has finished runner-up.

Djokovic got off to a flying start, winning the first game at love in a little over one minute.

With Tsitsipas serving at 3-4, Djokovic took the only break point of the first set.

Djokovic earned another break in the fifth game of the second set when a Tsitsipas drop shot fell into the net.

The Serb converted his third match point with a backhand winner into an open court.

Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Nine killed as roof collapses in Chilas

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Read more stories