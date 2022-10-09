AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday the dollar’s value against the Pakistani rupee is now declining gradually due to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s prudent economic policies.

Talking to media in here Saturday, the premier said all resources will be utilized for welfare of people and development of the country.

The PM said the PML-N and allied parties came into power through a constitutional process to save national economy and country from bankruptcy.

He said, “When we came into the government, we were at the brink of default. But we prevented that.”

Talking about Imran Khan’s latest audio leak, the premier said these vindicate that the PTI Chairman was busy in horse trading. Terming PTI Chairman as a liar, Shehbaz said Imran Khan should be held accountable for his baseless propaganda regarding cipher, as well as, Panama Papers. “He (Imran) has admitted that he bought five votes, lied all the time, damaged Pakistan’s relations with the United States and also harmed the country’s image abroad,” he said, adding: “I have proved through facts that you (Imran) are a fraud and liar; who conspired against the nation and the audios that have surfaced have shown your drama and lies.”

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

He also lambasted Imran for “lying day and night and bringing disrepute to Pakistan”. He said, “The way our relations with the US were destroyed, we are now making efforts to mend relations. I have never ever seen a bigger conspiracy against Pakistan and he (Imran) is an example of the worst kind of mindset in the world.”

He further said every citizen should respect the law, NAB summoned PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif several times and he also attended court hearings but never asked for a NRO.

The premier also said that calling Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in Avenfield reference an NRO by the PTI is a condemnable act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Prime Minister finance minister Pakistan Rupee Rupee’s recovery

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

NAB informs SC: 219 references withdrawn following NAO amendments

High net-worth individuals: FBR issues over 1m notices

Leaked audiotapes have fully exposed Imran Khan: PM

Read more stories