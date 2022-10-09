Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday the dollar’s value against the Pakistani rupee is now declining gradually due to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s prudent economic policies.

Talking to media in here Saturday, the premier said all resources will be utilized for welfare of people and development of the country.

The PM said the PML-N and allied parties came into power through a constitutional process to save national economy and country from bankruptcy.

He said, “When we came into the government, we were at the brink of default. But we prevented that.”

Talking about Imran Khan’s latest audio leak, the premier said these vindicate that the PTI Chairman was busy in horse trading. Terming PTI Chairman as a liar, Shehbaz said Imran Khan should be held accountable for his baseless propaganda regarding cipher, as well as, Panama Papers. “He (Imran) has admitted that he bought five votes, lied all the time, damaged Pakistan’s relations with the United States and also harmed the country’s image abroad,” he said, adding: “I have proved through facts that you (Imran) are a fraud and liar; who conspired against the nation and the audios that have surfaced have shown your drama and lies.”

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

He also lambasted Imran for “lying day and night and bringing disrepute to Pakistan”. He said, “The way our relations with the US were destroyed, we are now making efforts to mend relations. I have never ever seen a bigger conspiracy against Pakistan and he (Imran) is an example of the worst kind of mindset in the world.”

He further said every citizen should respect the law, NAB summoned PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif several times and he also attended court hearings but never asked for a NRO.

The premier also said that calling Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in Avenfield reference an NRO by the PTI is a condemnable act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022