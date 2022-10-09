AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana issued

INP Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
RAWALPINDI: A special judicial magistrate has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday.

According to details, senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar has issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. A police party has been constituted to arrest the federal minister.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an inquiry.

The spokesperson added that the warrants were issued in case number 20/19 against the federal minister.

A Punjab police team will soon reach Kohsar Police Station Islamabad. The local police will be informed as per the procedure.

Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges in Gujrat

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department stated that the Rawalpindi police would comply with court orders and arrest the minister.

“The court will be informed if Rana Sanaullah’s arrest did not take place,” the home department added.

Earlier in August, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a common citizen, Shahkaz Aslam. According to the FIR’s content, the minister blatantly targeted honourable judiciary and government officials in 2021. The FIR’s copy read that Rana Sanaullah’s statement has instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

