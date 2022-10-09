National Resilience Day: President, PM reiterate govt commitment regarding disaster management system enhancement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on National Resilience Day being observed on Saturday have reiterated that the government is committed to capacity enhancement of disaster management system undertaking necessary legislation and other measures.

President Alvi, in his message, said the 8th day of every October reminds us of the devastating earthquake of 2005 that wreaked havoc in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

He said we commemorate this occasion with a mission and commitment to advance national preparedness by improving and increasing the nation’s resilience to disasters.

The Prime Minister in his message said over the years Pakistan has witnessed multiple natural disasters in the form of earthquakes, floods, cloud bursts, unprecedented rainfalls and severe heat waves and forest fires which caused loss of precious lives.

He said it is incumbent upon the international community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation and reconstruction for millions of flood-affected people, and also to play a judicious role to improve resilience and adaptability of the Pakistani nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022