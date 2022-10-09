PIEDMC chief visits business park in Sheikhupura

LAHORE: Chairman of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Muhammad Anees Khawaja along with board member Shehzad Azam Khan visited the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, and reviewed the progress of the project.

CEO Ali Moazzam Syed briefed him on the current status of the development works, provision of basic facilities and sale of plots in the business park. The CEO said that construction of a grid station will be completed by the end of December and infrastructure development works will be completed by June 2023.

Chairman PIEDMC expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project and directed to expedite the pace of development works to ensure timely completion. Muhammad Anees also planted a sapling while showing his determination to establish an eco-friendly industrial zone.

He also directed to build a solar park on 100 acres in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, to construct recycling plants along with water treatment plants, and to manage green belts across the roads in all industrial zones.

Talking on the occasion, Muhammad Anees Khawaja said that the establishment of industrial zones in the province under the administration of PIEDMC is flooring the way for an economically strong Punjab.

Industrialists are stating complete confidence in PIEDMC due to the provision of superlative infrastructure and facilities in these zones, which is the reason that more than thirty percent of the plots in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park have been sold so far, while number of applications are in the process of approval. General Manager Business Development Amina Faisal and other concerned officers were also present.

