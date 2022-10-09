Conference on life of Prophet (PBUH) held: Corruption turned into ‘new normal’ in society: JI leader

KARACHI: Chief of the Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Islam is a complete code of life and not just a set of beliefs.

The JI leader expressed these views at a conference on the life and deeds of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) held by the JI women’s wing on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Islam is the proper way of leading life as directed by Allah Almighty and its commands about how to deal with politics can’t be separated from its beliefs.

He said the prevailing suffering in the society is linked to the lack of adherence to Islamic teachings and commands in individual and collective lifestyles.

The JI leader said that unfortunately the ruling class of the country has been following a path that’s in conflict with Islamic teachings. That’s why the government favours an interest-based economic system and a transgender bill that goes clearly against Islam.

Similarly, in total contrast to Islamic commands, the government has made corruption a new normal in society. The government’s behaviour towards the flood-affected and displaced people is in sheer violation of Islamic teachings.

He also highlighted what he called the Jamaat’s struggle by for social virtues and particularly its efforts for the betterment and progress of the society. He also shared details of the services rendered by the JI and Alkhidmat Foundation for the flood-affected people.

Chief of the party’s Women Wing Durdana Siddiqui also addressed the conference and shed light on various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

