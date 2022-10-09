AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seminar marking World Cotton Day held at UoB

Press Release Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

QUETTA: To mark World Cotton Day, WWF–Pakistan’s Organic Cotton Programme, in collaboration with the Agriculture Extension Department (AED), organized a seminar on “Organic Cotton Production in Balochistan” at the auditorium of the University of Balochistan (UoB), Quetta.

More than 80 people from different walks of life including representatives of textile groups, senior professionals from the agricultural field, and other government departments, academia and researchers, students, civil society, and farmers’ representatives participated in the seminar. Inam-ul-Haq, Director General Balochistan Agriculture Research Institute was the chief guest on the occasion, while the honourable Vice Chancellor, University of Balochistan Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Ainuddin also graced the event with their presence.

Hafiz Mohammad Bakhsh, Manager Organic Cotton Programme WWF-Pakistan, gave an overview of WWF–Pakistan’s organic cotton initiatives in Balochistan. He thoroughly briefed the participants on organic cotton production system while emphasizing its positive impact on the environment, farmers’ livelihood and the national economy. He stated that “In developed societies, people are more conscious about their food and apparel and the demand for organic cotton and sustainable products is on the rise. The province of Balochistan has great potential - due to its climate and vast areas of virgin land – for the cultivation and promotion of organic cotton.”

Dr Habibullah Shah, Deputy Director Agriculture Department and the focal person for the Organic Cotton Programme, highlighted the scope, potential and challenges being faced in promoting organic cotton in Balochistan. He further said that “AED is a natural partner of WWF-Pakistan and farming communities in upscaling organic cultivation of cotton in the province, strengthening its supply chain and exploring new opportunities.”

Dr Arif Shah Kakar, renowned entomologist from the Agriculture department, explained in his presentation that organic farming promotes biodiversity and benefits the ecosystem as it discourages the use and application of GMOs, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, which are hazardous for human health and our environment. Sustainable farming methods are applied in organic cotton cultivation with less water required for irrigation, he added.

Inam-ul-Haq, Director General Agriculture Research Institute Balochistan thanked WWF-Pakistan and the AED for organizing such an important event in Quetta, and emphasized the need for engaging research institutions for innovative solutions to manage problems and issues such as crop diseases, low soil fertility and productivity, water scarcity and many more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Cotton Day Agriculture Extension Department WWF–Pakistan’s Organic Cotton Programme Dr Habibullah Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Seminar marking World Cotton Day held at UoB

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

NAB informs SC: 219 references withdrawn following NAO amendments

High net-worth individuals: FBR issues over 1m notices

Leaked audiotapes have fully exposed Imran Khan: PM

Read more stories