Funding issues: KP govt considering moving SC against Centre: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, has said that the provincial government is mulling to approach the Supreme Court over the federal government’s inaction on releasing outstanding royalties and non releases of funds for the merged tribal districts.

Speaking at a news conference along with provincial Adviser on Information Muhammad Ali Saif, the provincial finance minister, Jhagra, said that since the current federal government

came into power, the provincial government has neither received the profit of the electricity generated in the province, nor the budget of the tribal districts.

He said that the provincial government is mulling to approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

“The country cannot be run on begging, long-term policies have to be made to address the economic mess,” he said.

The provincial minister said that the value of Pakistan’s bonds has also decreased in the global market, adding that Pakistan needs to strengthen its reputation at the global level. Otherwise, he added that the economy will shrink and the tax collection will also decrease.

He also maintained that the people are seeking an early election, adding that as per a new survey, 83 per cent people are against the current government while 51 per cent want to vote for Imran Khan.

“Most of the people in the survey want early elections,” he added.

He further said that Moody’s has downgraded Pakistan’s rating and this has happened for the first time for which three reasons have been given and it will have an impact on our tax collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on Information Muhammad Ali Saif said that party resources and funds are used on PTI protests and the forthcoming long march. To a question, he said that the Chief Minister has the authority to allow Imran Khan to use his helicopter. “Give me an example where Imran Khan travelled in a helicopter as a private citizen,” he asked.

