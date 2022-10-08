AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PIA Turkish Airlines code-share agreement: Pakistanis to fly to Europe, UK and US from Istanbul

Muhammad Ali Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: Pakistani passengers will be able to fly to Europe, UK and USA from Istanbul under PIA Turkish Airlines code-share agreement by November 14, 2022.

According to the details, the national flag carrier is starting Istanbul operation by November 14 on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The airline has planned to operate six weekly flights from Pakistan to Turkey and Pakistani passengers will be able to access 28 cities in Europe, UK and USA from Istanbul under PIA Turkish Airlines code-share agreement.

PIA spokesman said the airline will initially operate 4 flights from Islamabad & 2 flights from Lahore and in the second phase, flights from Karachi to Istanbul will also be started.

