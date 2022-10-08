AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Oct 08, 2022
Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami launches comprehensive relief package

Press Release Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
ISLAMABAD: Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami has launched a comprehensive relief package for the recent flood victims.

In this regard, the opening ceremony was held at the Islamabad office of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami, in which 35 trucks of the relief package worth millions of rupees were dispatched to the flood hit areas of Sindh and KP in the initial phase.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa, secretary general of the Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami, who is visiting Pakistan these days on the special invitation of the government.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki took special part in the ceremony.

On the occasion, Saad Masud Al-Harsi, Director General of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami Pakistan, gave a brief overview of the programme and said the relief package consisted of ration, tents, hygiene kits and daily utensils for 10,000 families.

Speaking closely, secretary general of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami, Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa, said Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami considered it a humanitarian duty to serve and help the flood victims, and that day’s programme was the first step towards fulfilling that duty.

This project will continue till the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims. Helping our brothers in these difficult times is a reflection of the mutual love and brotherhood of Muslims, and today's event is the best example of this brotherhood.

Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa called the help of the suffering human being the first priority of the Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami and reiterated his determination to continue the humanitarian work and called this work an honour and blessing for the Islamic Association.

relief package Floods in Pakistan Rabita e Alam e Islami Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Essa

