Khalid Tawab elected chairman of PISMA

KARACHI: Khalid Tawab (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Pakistan Iron and Steel Merchants Association (PISMA) 2022-23 in its AGM. The newly elected chairman is a well-known prominent personality in the business community, social circles and Diplomatic circle having various portfolios in his fold.

He is also chairman of M/s F Rabbi Steel (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Tawab Steel (Pvt.) Ltd, M/s Qadria Board Mills (Pvt) Ltd, and M/s Shariff & Co, (Pvt) Ltd. Besides he is also Honorary Consul General Republic of Mozambique since 1989. He has served FPCCI and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry as SVP and acting president respectively.

His other prominent portfolios include Life Member Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Life member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Life Member Arts Council of Pakistan. He is also known as a well-known Diplomat, philanthropist and social worker.

In a statement he has expressed his determination to serve Pakistan Iron and Steel Merchants Association to the best of his abilities and experience and would safe guard the interest of the members of association. He said that the Association would also be geared up to the maximum to meet the expectation of the members in the present economic challenges.

