Flood victims: Bank Alfalah takes over Alkhidmat’s ‘Tent City’ in Sehwan

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has taken over the entire responsibility of managing the Tent City set up by Alkhidmat Karachi in Sehwan, the charity official said Friday.

Alkhidmat has established more than 30 Tent Cities in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, of which one in Sehwan providing shelter to around 500 families.

Bank Alfalah will finance costs of the adopted Tent City to provide the flood victims’ foods, dry rations, water and other necessities.

Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig welcomed the Bank Alfalah's takeover of the tent city, saying that the flood triggered a huge devastation in its wake making relief operations insufficient to cater to the needs of affected people.

He asked the government to step up its efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims since bringing them back with fulfilling their basic needs is out of NGOs’ hands.

He said that the country's governmental departments should take part in flood relief operations.

