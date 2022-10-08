AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Attracting US investment govt’s top priority: Dar

Published 08 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that attracting the United States investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority.

During a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, who called on the minister here, Dar said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

He highlighted the importance of long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship between Pakistan and the US, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The minister briefed the ambassador about the devastation caused by the recent floods in the country and highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government aimed at bringing economic and fiscal stability.

He reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.

Pakistan’s Economy Donald Blome Mohammad Ishaq Dar US investment

