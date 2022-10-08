AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PTI leader Hamid Zaman arrested in prohibited funding case

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab North Zone Chairman Hamid Zaman in a case relating to the prohibited funding case.

According to details, the investigation agency has registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of INSAF TRUST, Hamid Zaman, over prohibited funding. The PTI leader was arrested from his office in Lahore. It may be mentioned that Zaman had contested elections from Shahdara Bagh, Islamabad, on a PTI ticket.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference here, Punjab Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed the arrest of Hamid Zaman. “It is very sad to say that the government arrested Senator Saifullah Niazi and Hamid Zaman. On what basis were they arrested; receipts of thousands of donors were submitted to the relevant authority. We strongly condemn the brazen tactics of the federal government,” she added.

While quoting a statement from Hamid Zaman, she said the police did not have any arrest warrant for his arrest. “He also said that he was being arrested on the orders of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The law of the jungle is running in Pakistan,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

