KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 07, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Agritech Ltd. 200,000 6.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.82
M/s. Ktrade Securities Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 33,000 30.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 30.75
M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Corporation 15,000 232.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 232.50
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 6,500 16.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 16.60
Multiline Sec. Hub Power 152,442 76.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 152,442 76.25
M/s. Ktrade Securities INTERNATIONAL STEELS 50,000 56.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 56.66
M/s. Ktrade Securities Lucky Cement 290,000 500.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 500.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Meezan Bank Ltd. 66,000 111.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 66,000 111.46
Multiline Sec. Nat. Refinery 63,047 244.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 63,047 244.25
First Nat. Equities NetSol Technologies 3,000 102.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 102.10
MRA Sec. Reliance Ins. 6,000 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 6.50
Multiline Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 672,815 22.12
Axis Global 4,500 22.10
MRA Sec. 2,800 21.94
MRA Sec. 2,800 21.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 682,915 22.12
Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 94,500 147.38
Multiline Sec. 118,566 147.40
Topline Sec. 67,000 144.83
MRA Sec. 23,000 146.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 303,066 146.78
New Peak Securities Worldcall Telecom Ltd 200,000 1.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 1.52
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,070,970
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments