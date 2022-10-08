KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 07, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Agritech Ltd. 200,000 6.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.82 M/s. Ktrade Securities Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 33,000 30.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 30.75 M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Corporation 15,000 232.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 232.50 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 6,500 16.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 16.60 Multiline Sec. Hub Power 152,442 76.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 152,442 76.25 M/s. Ktrade Securities INTERNATIONAL STEELS 50,000 56.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 56.66 M/s. Ktrade Securities Lucky Cement 290,000 500.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 500.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Meezan Bank Ltd. 66,000 111.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 66,000 111.46 Multiline Sec. Nat. Refinery 63,047 244.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 63,047 244.25 First Nat. Equities NetSol Technologies 3,000 102.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 102.10 MRA Sec. Reliance Ins. 6,000 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 6.50 Multiline Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 672,815 22.12 Axis Global 4,500 22.10 MRA Sec. 2,800 21.94 MRA Sec. 2,800 21.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 682,915 22.12 Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 94,500 147.38 Multiline Sec. 118,566 147.40 Topline Sec. 67,000 144.83 MRA Sec. 23,000 146.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 303,066 146.78 New Peak Securities Worldcall Telecom Ltd 200,000 1.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 1.52 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,070,970 ===========================================================================================

