AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 07, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                Agritech Ltd.                           200,000            6.82
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                200,000            6.82
M/s. Ktrade Securities      Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                       33,000           30.75
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 33,000           30.75
M/s. Ktrade Securities      Engro Corporation                        15,000          232.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 15,000          232.50
MRA Sec.                    Ghani Global Holding                      6,500           16.60
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  6,500           16.60
Multiline Sec.              Hub Power                               152,442           76.25
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                152,442           76.25
M/s. Ktrade Securities      INTERNATIONAL STEELS                     50,000           56.66
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 50,000           56.66
M/s. Ktrade Securities      Lucky Cement                            290,000          500.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                290,000          500.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities      Meezan Bank Ltd.                         66,000          111.46
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 66,000          111.46
Multiline Sec.              Nat. Refinery                            63,047          244.25
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 63,047          244.25
First Nat. Equities         NetSol Technologies                       3,000          102.10
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,000          102.10
MRA Sec.                    Reliance Ins.                             6,000            6.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  6,000            6.50
Multiline Sec.              TPL Properties Ltd                      672,815           22.12
Axis Global                                                           4,500           22.10
MRA Sec.                                                              2,800           21.94
MRA Sec.                                                              2,800           21.74
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                682,915           22.12
Fortune Sec.                TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        94,500          147.38
Multiline Sec.                                                      118,566          147.40
Topline Sec.                                                         67,000          144.83
MRA Sec.                                                             23,000          146.83
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                303,066          146.78
New Peak Securities         Worldcall Telecom Ltd                   200,000            1.52
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                200,000            1.52
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                        2,070,970
===========================================================================================

