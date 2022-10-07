AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

  • Nida Dar gets Player of the Match award
BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 09:26pm
Follow us

Pakistan women's cricket team defeated India by 13 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup at Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Friday.

This is their third victory in the history of T20 cricket against the arch-rival and the first one since March 2016 when they defeated India in Delhi by two runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Batting first, Nida Dar's unbeaten 37-ball 56 propelled Pakistan 137 for six.

She then bagged two wickets for 23 runs in her quota of 4 overs. Dar combined with Nashra Sandhu (three for 30) and Sadia Iqbal (two for 24) to dismiss a formidable and in-form India for 124 in 19.4 overs. Dar was chosen Player of the Match for her all-round performance.

Speaking after the victory, Pakistani Captain Bismah Maroof said, “it was a very important game for the team after the loss against Thailand on Thursday.”

The Pakistan skipper said that the team read the conditions well and executed the plans effectively.

“We executed things very well. We just wanted to take calculated risks. Nida played crucial innings for us. In the middle we have gaps, and we know Nida cant hit so we looked to hit the strength areas.”

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said Pakistan played “good cricket” in the match and came up trumps.

“In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate the strike, we played too many dot balls.”

Pakistan women’s team will play the next match against UAE on October 9.

Pakistan Cricket Board Asia Cup Women's cricket team India cricket team Women's Asia Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

Second 'Imran' audio leak: another purported discussion on cipher strategy

Winning streak continues: Rupee records 11th successive gain against US dollar, settles under 220

Dar brushes off concerns after Moody’s cuts Pakistan's rating

Germany announces additional €10mn aid for Pakistan's flood victims

Four people plan to kill me, says Imran Khan in Mianwali

World facing '5th wave' of debt crisis: World Bank chief

Dar invites US investment, says govt to facilitate foreign investors

SBP revokes TAG Innovation's in-principle, pilot operations approval

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

Crypto scammers make off with $100mn from Binance

Read more stories