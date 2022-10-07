Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

Pakistan women's cricket team defeated India by 13 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup at Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Friday.

This is their third victory in the history of T20 cricket against the arch-rival and the first one since March 2016 when they defeated India in Delhi by two runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Batting first, Nida Dar's unbeaten 37-ball 56 propelled Pakistan 137 for six.

She then bagged two wickets for 23 runs in her quota of 4 overs. Dar combined with Nashra Sandhu (three for 30) and Sadia Iqbal (two for 24) to dismiss a formidable and in-form India for 124 in 19.4 overs. Dar was chosen Player of the Match for her all-round performance.

Speaking after the victory, Pakistani Captain Bismah Maroof said, “it was a very important game for the team after the loss against Thailand on Thursday.”

The Pakistan skipper said that the team read the conditions well and executed the plans effectively.

“We executed things very well. We just wanted to take calculated risks. Nida played crucial innings for us. In the middle we have gaps, and we know Nida cant hit so we looked to hit the strength areas.”

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said Pakistan played “good cricket” in the match and came up trumps.

“In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate the strike, we played too many dot balls.”

Pakistan women’s team will play the next match against UAE on October 9.