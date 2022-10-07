AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 01:39pm
Follow us

South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Friday, ahead of a highly anticipated US jobs report due later that could give clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike trajectory.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0200 against the dollar, 0.15% weaker than its previous close.

Fed officials have showed no intention of backing down from an aggressive rate hike campaign, with some policymakers on Thursday emphasising that the fight against inflation was ongoing and they were not prepared to change course.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand is highly susceptible to global drivers such as the US monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.15% to 112.43.

South African rand steady ahead of current account data

Locally, data from the South African Reserve Bank on Friday showed that the country’s net reserves fell to $52.240 billion in September from $53.141 billion in August.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.675%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens ahead of US jobs data

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

Power tariff for five export-oriented sectors: Overwhelmed by APTMA push, Dar announces subsidy

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

India’s RBI sells dollars as Indian rupee hits record low on US rate hike fears

Oil heads for weekly gain after OPEC+ cut despite economy headwinds

Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former President Rajapaksa, others

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Rizwan the man again as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

Read more stories