PM tells Chinese firm: Priority being given to CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government was completing the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on a priority, which were deliberately delayed by the previous government during last four years.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese construction firm China Road and Bridge Corporation, headed by President Ye Chengyin, said the government was answerable to the masses for protection of public money.

Referring to the deliberate delay in development projects by the previous government, the prime minister said the nation had identified its foes.

He said the government was also ensuring transparency in the development projects besides prioritizing the public interest works.

The prime minister said the Pakistan and China enjoyed a time-tested friendship spanned over decades as China always stood by Pakistan in hard times.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he as well as the whole nation was grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for their support to Pakistan following the destruction caused by the rains and consequent flash floods.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to accomplish the CPEC projects on priority as well as within the stipulated time frame.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on ongoing and completed mega projects.

It was told that the Havelian-Thakot section of Karakorum Highway-II had been opened to traffic. Work on the second phase from Thakot-Rai Kot has been started.

The meeting was also briefed in detail about the progress of Karachi Coastal Development Project, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, Babusar Tunnel, ML-1, and railway corridor between Karachi Port and PIPRI.

The delegation welcomed the measures taken by the prime minister for the completion of the CPEC projects on time. The CRBC also expressed interest in the 10,000WM solar power project.

The CRBC vice president also presented a cheque worth $100,000 to contribute to the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures regarding the projects to ensure their early execution.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, special assistants to prime minister Jahanzeb Khan, Zafaruddin Mahmood, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari joined the meeting through video link.