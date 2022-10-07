For flood-hit people: Khidmat Committee, business community donate relief items

ISLAMABAD: The Khidmat Committee and the business community of Islamabad Thursday organised the distribution of 50 trucks of rations, eatables, water, Clothing, mosquito nets and medicines etc for the flood affected areas.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus and former president of ICCI, along with Ahsan Bakhtawri, President ICCI, were invited as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus Mall and former president ICCI, praised the business community for providing unconditional support and highlighted that “we must help the nearly 33 million affected citizens for winters by arranging tents and blankets.

We must also consider offering jobs for those that are of a legal age in order to expedite the rehabilitation process and decrease dependency on aid.” He said this calamity had destroyed over 440,000 houses including 6,700kms of road and 80 districts from five provinces. Over the past month the Islamabad business community had already sent nearly 600 tons of supplies to the flood affected areas.

Ahsan Bakhtawri stated that the business community across Pakistan not only contributed towards the GDP but was always ready to stand-up to the challenges of natural calamities whenever they occurred.

The function was attended by Ajmal Baloch, President All Pak Anjuman-e-Tajran; Raja Hassan, President Blue Area, Group leader Yousaf Rajput, Yasir Butt, Tehmas Butt, Altaf Butt and several members of the business community.

In the end Sardar Yasir once again reiterated the need of timely and continuous support to the flood affected people for their reforms and rehabilitation which will take several months.

