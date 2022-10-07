KE accused of sacking employees on ‘ethnicity’ basis

KARACHI: Sindh Energy department Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said that a large number of K-Electric employees, especially belonging to the province of Sindh, are being terminated or forcibly returned/resigned in one pretext or the other mostly on ethnic and linguistic basis.

In a letter to Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, the Sindh Energy Minister said: “This has caused great resentment and consternation amongst the employees who have been proceeded against without any reason and without fulfilling the mandatory requirements of law and procedure.

This is especially disturbing in the wake of the widespread floods whereby the people of the province have been deprived of livelihood.

This is a cause of serious concern for the Government of Sindh which you would appreciate is responsible for the subject of electricity within the province of Sindh, industrial relations, grievances and welfare of the labour, workers and employees in the Sindh.

In order to look into the grievances of such labour, workers and employees, the Energy Department in consultation with the Labour Department, Government of Sindh would like to take up and evaluate the grievances so that the fundamental and protected rights of labour, workers and employees is not impaired without due process of law.

Accordingly, you are requested to personally look into this aspect which shall be followed up meeting with you to address the concerns and propose a suitable way-forward for the redressal of their legitimate grievances.

Meanwhile the Energy Department in consultation with the Labour Department is setting up a grievance cell to receive and process the applications which shall be then taken up with the management of K-Electric Limited for the amicable resolution of this humanitarian issue.

KE Spokesperson said, “As an equal opportunity employer, KE is committed to providing a safe and enabling environment for our 10,000+ employees. Our company code ensures that there is no discrimination on the basis of language or ethnicity. Our records don’t show any unusual attrition in KE employee base. We are contacting the Ministry for the details and will cooperate fully with the Ministry of Energy on the subject.”

