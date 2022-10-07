AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KE accused of sacking employees on ‘ethnicity’ basis

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Energy department Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said that a large number of K-Electric employees, especially belonging to the province of Sindh, are being terminated or forcibly returned/resigned in one pretext or the other mostly on ethnic and linguistic basis.

In a letter to Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, the Sindh Energy Minister said: “This has caused great resentment and consternation amongst the employees who have been proceeded against without any reason and without fulfilling the mandatory requirements of law and procedure.

This is especially disturbing in the wake of the widespread floods whereby the people of the province have been deprived of livelihood.

This is a cause of serious concern for the Government of Sindh which you would appreciate is responsible for the subject of electricity within the province of Sindh, industrial relations, grievances and welfare of the labour, workers and employees in the Sindh.

In order to look into the grievances of such labour, workers and employees, the Energy Department in consultation with the Labour Department, Government of Sindh would like to take up and evaluate the grievances so that the fundamental and protected rights of labour, workers and employees is not impaired without due process of law.

Accordingly, you are requested to personally look into this aspect which shall be followed up meeting with you to address the concerns and propose a suitable way-forward for the redressal of their legitimate grievances.

Meanwhile the Energy Department in consultation with the Labour Department is setting up a grievance cell to receive and process the applications which shall be then taken up with the management of K-Electric Limited for the amicable resolution of this humanitarian issue.

KE Spokesperson said, “As an equal opportunity employer, KE is committed to providing a safe and enabling environment for our 10,000+ employees. Our company code ensures that there is no discrimination on the basis of language or ethnicity. Our records don’t show any unusual attrition in KE employee base. We are contacting the Ministry for the details and will cooperate fully with the Ministry of Energy on the subject.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

government of Sindh Power Division K-Electric Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh Khurram Dastagir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

KE accused of sacking employees on ‘ethnicity’ basis

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories