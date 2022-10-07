AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
UN peacekeeping chief to visit Pakistan

INP Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix has scheduled a visit to Pakistan and three other Asian countries during his 10-day tour which began on Wednesday, according to the information shared by the UN spokesperson during a briefing in New York.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix is expected to visit India, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Japan between October 5 and 15, though the exact dates of the visits have not been delved to the press.

The Under-Secretary-General will participate in a two-day meeting organized by the Challenges Forum during his New Delhi visit to deliberate on key issues linked to peacekeeping operations and will then travel to Abu Dhabi, Islamabad, and Tokyo.

The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric briefing said, “The purpose of Lacroix’s visit is to thank the countries for their contributions and support to UN peacekeeping as well as to update on progress enhancing the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping, including through the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping + initiative.”

He also said that during Lacroix’s travel to the four countries, he will meet senior government officials to discuss matters of key importance that may catalyze the impact of UN missions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions in conflict-inflicted spots around the world.

In May, on the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson announced the continuation of ‘services and sacrifices’ to maintain peace in the world through UN missions.

He reiterated the country’s resolve to support the UN in advancing the shared ideals of peace, stability, and cooperation.

Since 1960, more than 200,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have served in 46 UN missions in regions marred by conflict, as per the details shared by the MOFA spokesperson.

