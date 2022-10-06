Contempt of court case: Imran Khan gets interim bail

A sessions court of Islamabad approved on Thursday the interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the case pertaining to his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Sessions court judge Kamran Basharat Mufti approved the bail till October 13. The former PM has been directed to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

IHC dismisses contempt notice against Imran Khan

On Saturday, Imran submitted an affidavit of apology to the high court, and swore to “adhere to what I said in the court during the last hearing.” “If the court imposes additional conditions, I will take them into account and if the court is still not satisfied, then I am ready to take additional steps as well,” the affidavit read.

However, the affidavit did not contain an unconditional apology.

On Sunday, the IHC approved Imran's pre-arrest bail in the case. The bail was approved by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the show-cause notice issued to Imran in the same case.

A larger bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar announced the decision.

Justice Minallah told Imran that the bench has read his affidavit, saying that prima facie this was a contempt of court case but it was being dismissed due to the PTI chairman's conduct.

He further said discharging the contempt notice is the bench's unanimous decision.