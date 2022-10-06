Rain delays toss in India-South Africa ODI opener

LUCKNOW: Rain has delayed the start of the of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The toss was pushed back by 30 minutes to 1.30pm (0800 GMT) but more rain has further dampened chance of play soon with covers brought back onto the pitch.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading hosts India in the three-match ODI series with Rohit Sharma’s Twenty20 team having left for Australia for the World Cup starting later this month.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, will look to bounce back in the 50-overs contest after losing the T20 series 2-1.