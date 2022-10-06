AGL 6.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.08%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
EFERT 82.74 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.54%)
EPCL 58.65 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (4.12%)
FCCL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.49%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.4%)
GTECH 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.49%)
MLCF 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.42%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
PRL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.36%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TPLP 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.12%)
TREET 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.16%)
TRG 146.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.8%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,244 Increased By 64 (1.53%)
BR30 16,508 Increased By 306.9 (1.89%)
KSE100 42,152 Increased By 540.6 (1.3%)
KSE30 15,887 Increased By 282.6 (1.81%)
Rain delays toss in India-South Africa ODI opener

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2022 01:37pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
LUCKNOW: Rain has delayed the start of the of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The toss was pushed back by 30 minutes to 1.30pm (0800 GMT) but more rain has further dampened chance of play soon with covers brought back onto the pitch.

‘Happy’ Suryakumar helps India clinch T20 series against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan is leading hosts India in the three-match ODI series with Rohit Sharma’s Twenty20 team having left for Australia for the World Cup starting later this month.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, will look to bounce back in the 50-overs contest after losing the T20 series 2-1.

