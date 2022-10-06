CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.65

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a support at $13.65 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $13.50-3/4.

The support triggered a bounce again, which looks much weaker than the first one from the Oct. 3 low of $13.61-1/4.

These bounces may make up a bearish triangle or wedge, which will be followed by another round of deep fall.

A break above $13.76-3/4 may lead to a gain limited to $13.88-1/4.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a similar support of $13.60-3/4, which temporarily holds, as the wave (C) is expected to travel to $13.25-3/4 or $12.13.

It is hard to predict the timing of a break below $13.60-3/4.

Most likely the break could occur by the end of this week.