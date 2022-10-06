AGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 82.25 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.24%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3%)
EPCL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
GGGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.77%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.44%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
MLCF 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
OGDC 75.52 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.37%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
PRL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.42%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
TELE 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
TPL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.81%)
TRG 147.80 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.7%)
UNITY 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
WAVES 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By 47.5 (1.14%)
BR30 16,494 Increased By 292.7 (1.81%)
KSE100 41,969 Increased By 358 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 210.6 (1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close flat as two-day rally fizzles out

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 12:01pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares closed flat on Thursday after two sessions of sharp gains, as gains in energy stocks on the back of strong crude prices were offset by losses in banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed little changed at 6,817.50, also weighed down by recession fears.

The index gained 5.6% in the previous two sessions after the country’s central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike.

Hopes of a slowdown or pause in the US Federal Reserve’s tightening pace dwindled after data showed strong labour demand again, weighing on investor sentiment.

“For now, the major theme playing is the macroeconomic landscape, with investors looking closely at the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia), the Fed, and data on inflation, jobs and wage growth,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision

Sawhney said the recent rally seen in ASX 200 was “yet to translate into a consistent growth in the value of stocks, which makes this a wait-and-watch game, with little predictability on what is coming next.”

Fund manager Magellan Financial Group was the top loser on the local bourse as the stock slumped 8.4% to an eight-year low on higher outflows in the September quarter.

Financials declined 0.4% after gaining about 6.6% in the last two sessions.

Australia’s “big four” banks fell between 0.4% and 1%. Meanwhile, miners rose 0.6% and hit a three-week high.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group eased 0.1%. Energy stocks climbed 2.2%, hitting their highest in nearly a month on the back of rising oil prices.

The sub-index rose for an eight consecutive session.

Woodside Energy and Santos advanced 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.5% lower at 11,125.24.

Dairy firm a2 Milk was among the top decliners.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close flat as two-day rally fizzles out

Intra-day update: Rupee's run of strength against US dollar continues

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

PTI MNAs resignation: IHC says political disputes must be resolved in parliament

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Oil hovers near three-week highs after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

Read more stories