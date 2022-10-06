AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

The consistently poor Discos

BR Research Published 06 Oct, 2022 08:01am
Follow us

Pakistan’s power distribution system is consistent. Consistently poor. While transmission and distribution (T&D) losses for FY22 at 17.13 percent are slightly lower year-on-year, this can hardly be termed as progress. The PTI government in its nearly four-year tenure could only manage to bring the average T&D losses down by a paltry 60 basis points, from the previous four-year period.

Mediocrity seems to have become a much-accepted state of affair in the power sector, and more so in the distribution sector. The difference of actual T&D losses with that allowed by the regulator at 3.7 percentage points is the highest in ten years. In real terms, FY22 was the worst year in terms of T&D losses. The financial impact of the same has been worked out at Rs113 billion.

Mind you, the impact only calculates the loss resulting from the deviation from allowed loss limit and not the actual value of the units lost, which is significantly higher. The overrun is not referenced in the tariffs, and then feeds into the circular debt flow.

Then comes the more worrying, yet less talked about variable, that of billing collection. Save for the Covid hit FY20, recovery at 90 percent is the joint-lowest with FY19 in over ten years. Let that sink in. What makes matters worse is that unlike T&D losses, there is no allowance for lower recovery in the reference tariffs, which assumed 100 percent recovery by the distribution companies.

The financial impact of the recovery loss for FY22 has been worked around Rs230 billion by Nepra, taking the total financial loss from distribution inefficiencies to Rs343 billion. So, that is where it all starts without bringing in all other issues that the power sector finds itself it. Decades of consistently poor performance should be enough to convince that whatever has been done in the name of reforming the distribution sector, has not worked.

More of the same cannot do, and the reform process has to move beyond the cosmetic Board changes, without decentralizing discos’ control. While on paper, discos now do appear as separate corporate entities, but the inability to grow as commercially viable entities and inability to take independent financial and commercial decisions, have hampered the progress. The system is built such that it incentivizes poor performance.

You can have more multimillion-dollar project loans with the likes of ADB and World Bank aimed at reforming the power sector, but that is a rabbit hole. Nothing good has come out of it, other than cosmetic improvements in data dissemination. The good discos have long been good. The bad ones have gone worse. It should not take a rocket scientist to go ahead and implement real changes. Privatization has been the topmost agenda for the last two governments. It keeps eating dust. Don’t expect the circular debt to miraculously disappear by just focusing on revenue measures around increasing tariffs, when the starting point is in excess of Rs340 billion.

DISCOS power sector transmission and distribution power distribution

Comments

1000 characters

The consistently poor Discos

OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

PSMA reiterates its export surplus sugar demand

WTO slashes 2023 trade forecast as recession looms

SBP to complete probe soon into alleged FX manipulation

Read more stories