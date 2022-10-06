AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Zaheer Abbasi Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed completion of the project to connect Thar coal mines to the Railway line by March 23, 2023, for transportation of local coal to the power plants.

The prime minister directed to complete the project by March 2023, while chairing a meeting on connecting Thar coal mines with Railway line that was informed that by connecting the Thar coal mines to the railway lines, local coal will be supplied to Jamshoro, Port Qasim, and other power plants of the country as well as to the local industry.

The meeting was informed that this would help save the foreign exchange used for importing coal. The meeting was also informed that a decision has been taken in principle by the federal government and the government of Sindh to jointly undertake the project to connect the Thar coal mines to the railway line.

The prime minister and the chief minister Sindh have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on Wednesday evening, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

The prime minister said that the previous government has not undertaken any new projects, instead, those initiated in the past were also stopped.

He said that by connecting the Thar Coal Mines to the Railway line, local coal will be used instead of imported coal. He said that the country can save $2 billion by using local coal for power generation.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Khurram Dastgir; special assistants, Jehanzeb Khan, and Zafaruddin Mehmood, and the relevant senior officials.

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participated in the meeting through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister coal power plants railway lines Thar coal mines

Comments

1000 characters

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

PSMA reiterates its export surplus sugar demand

WTO slashes 2023 trade forecast as recession looms

SBP to complete probe soon into alleged FX manipulation

Read more stories