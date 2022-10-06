SOs’ promotion exam: Senate panel recommends more attempts

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat chairman with the consent of the majority members recommended to the Establishment Division to increase the number of attempts to appear in the Section Officers’ Promotional Examination from three to five.

The committee met with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The senate body was apprised by the Establishment Division with respect to the requirements and the syllabus for Section Officers Promotional Examination. Senator Muhammad Akram, the mover of the matter, remarked that the number of attempts for appearing in exams shall be extended because the applicants are government servants and it is evidently difficult for them to prepare for exams with their jobs.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah opined that the subject “USA History” has no relevance with the contemporary Pakistan political history and scenario and it shall not be included in the syllabus. However, Rana Maqbool suggested that the subject related to Behavioural Practice of Senior and Juniors Officers shall be made part of the course.

The chair with the assent of the majority of members recommended the Establishment Division to extend the number of attempts for appearing in the Section Officers Promotional Examination from three to five. However, Senator Saadia Abbasi expressed dissent on it.

Senator Muzafar said that the women, civic bodies, and retired parliamentarians have no representation in the Board of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and there is a dire need to review the Federal Services Act. Senator Rana Maqbool said that the members should submit their recommendations before the committee in this regard.

The committee also discussed the matter regarding the regularisation of daily wage staff of the National Institute of Management (NIM). The director general NIM told the committee that a total of 132 employees have qualified for the basic requirements and consequently their services have been regularized. The chair advised that services of all employees except those accused of gross misconduct shall be regularized.

In addition, the senate body decided to conduct an exclusive session to review and discuss the report titled, "Institutional Reforms in Federal Government 2018 to 2021" by Dr Ishrat Hussain.

The meeting was attended by senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Khalida Ateeb, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Syed Moula Bux Chandio, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Saadia Abbasi, Muhammad Akram, Secretary Establishment Division Inam Ullah Dharejo, Secretary FPSC Syed Hasnain Mehdi, DG NIM Dr Tariq, and other concerned officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022