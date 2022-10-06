AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Minister sees cooperation with Japan in IT very beneficial

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the field of ICT is very beneficial for the two countries as the country has huge skilled human resources.

Delegation of Japanese company M/s Plus-W, Inc led by its CEO Wakako Sakurari called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Haque, here on Wednesday.

Matters related to imparting training to Pakistani IT professionals and establishing of Japan centres in Pakistani universities were discussed during the meeting.

The Federal Minister for IT said Japanese experts formed a joint venture with Pakistani companies and imparted training to Pakistani IT professionals. He said Pakistan had about 5,000 ICT companies and 300,000 ICT technicians and it produced 20,000 IT graduates every year. Japan would need around 800,000 IT engineers by 2030. He said the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the field of ICT is very beneficial for the two countries.

Lauding the role of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Japanese delegation said Pakistan had great talent in the field of IT and Telecom.

