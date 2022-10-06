Rains in Sindh: LG secy says uplift work in full swing with World Bank support

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that the department under the supervision of the Sindh government is compensating for the destruction caused by the recent rains and development work is in full swing with the support of the World Bank in all residential and commercial areas of the city.

Under the patronage of the Sindh chief minister and Local Government minister, special attention is being given to the repair of roads, rehabilitation of chocked sewerage lines and renovation of various areas of the city.

He expressed these views while addressing the luncheon meeting by the Faraz-ur-Rehman, KATI President. CEO of KITE Limited Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice-President Nighat Awan, Vice-President Muslim Mohammadi, former presidents Salman Aslam, Zahid Saeed, Masood Naqi, Danish Khan, Special Secretary Technical Tufail Paliju and MD Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa were also present.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the business activities in the industrial areas are not only the backbone of the provincial and national economy and the government of Sindh will make every possible effort to solve the problems of the businessmen and the business class.

He said the Sindh government has taken special care of the routes passing through the industrial areas while organizing and promoting the transport projects and all the mega schemes and has ensured that in any case, the basic infrastructure of the industrial area remains intact, especially not to damage the natural beauty.

Engineer Syed Najam Ahmed said that along with road repair work in industrial areas, the Sindh government is trying to provide the best sewage system and in addition to the available resources, negotiations are underway with the World Bank for obtaining more grants.

The secretary also directed the special secretary and MD Solid Waste to take special measures regarding the improvement of the industrial area and assured the officials of KATI of all the cooperation and support of the Sindh government.

Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the roads of the city are dilapidated after the recent rains.

He said that the corruption in the water board is at an extreme, that's why officers from other departments with the best reputation should be appointed in the institution, which hopefully will increase the efficiency of the water board. President KATI said that the roads should be prepared according to the standards and the water shortage in the industrial area should be removed.

Zubair Chhaya said that the dilapidated condition of the roads has increased street crimes. The CM has allocated two billion rupees for the rehabilitation of roads, but the results are not visible.

He said that the corrupt officers of the Water Board blocked the lines of the industries and asked for money to repair them. Zubair Chhaya said that KATI has owned EBM Causeway from scratch and will continue to do so.

Former president Masood Naqi said that after the rains a survey was conducted in Korangi Industrial Area in which the engineers identified seven areas that needed immediate attention.

All institutions need to work in mutual consultation which will benefit not only the industrial area but the entire city.

