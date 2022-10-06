JI chief slams PTI, PDM for making deal with establishment

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has criticized the PTI and the PDM for making secret deals with the establishment to come to power.

If the PTI formed the government in 2018 with the support of the establishment, the PDM adopted the same method in April, he said while presiding over meeting of central leadership at Mansoorah on Wednesday.

Both sides, he added, fulfilled the international agenda, destroying the economy and social values of Islami Pakistan.

He expressed concern over the moves to amend the article 62(1)-(f) of the constitution, saying Islamic provisions of the constitution are being attacked under planned conspiracies.

Sirajul Haq said the transgender act and law against domestic violence also aimed at destroying the Islamic values of the society. “We will resist the agenda of secular lobbies and continue efforts to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state.”

JI Emir said the rulers in Pakistan always acted as tools of secular powers and they looted the resources of the country, keeping the people deprived and devastated. He said the three major political parties failed to deliver despite enjoying power for years.

JI Emir said the people had lost faith on the judicial system as the powerful never came under the radar of justice even committed worst crimes but the neck of the poor caught on minor mistakes. He said the country could not move forward without establishing the supremacy of law.

Sirajul Haq asked the PDM government to fulfill the promises it made during the long marches against inflation and decrease prices of daily needs. He said the inflation and unemployment destroyed the life of entire population. He said the JI would continue struggle for the rights of the masses.

The meeting discussed the preparations for next general elections and relief activities in flood affected areas.

