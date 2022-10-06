AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Oct 06, 2022
Dengue cases to rise, warns Met Office

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: A surge in dengue fever is expected in the flooded parts of Sindh during October 2022, the Met Office on Wednesday warned. In October outlook, it said: “Hike in dengue outbreak due to stagnant flood water is likely particularly in the flood affected areas of Sindh during the forecast month”.

It also forecast nearly a normal rainfall for most parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh in October.

However, it sees the dry weather may help reduce the continuing miseries of the flood affected people in Sindh and Balochistan.

Daytime temperatures, it said, will be mild in the upcountry, while nights may turn cooler with a gradual mercury level fall.

“Overall, a tendency for normal to below normal precipitation is likely over the country during October,” it said.

A below normal rainfall is likely in northern half of the country including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, it forecast.

“Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during October 2022, while the IOD (the Indian Ocean Dipole) condition is expected to remain in negative state,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours mainly a dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. Central and southern parts may see hot weather conditions.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir. Hailstorm is also likely at a few places during the period.

Over the past 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. The day’s maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat at 41 Celsius, Sibbi, Okara, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh and Mithi 39 Celsius, each.

