Teachers’ issues: CM for devising foolproof system

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to devise a foolproof mechanism to resolve college teachers’ issues and stressed that the solution of the problems of nation-builders is a collective responsibility.

While talking to the teaching staff of Government Fatima Jinnah College Chuna Mandi, the CM assured to give sympathetic consideration to the issue of contract teachers and assured that the Punjab government would solve their genuine issues on a priority basis.

On his direction, a committee of secretaries of higher education, regulation and law departments was formed to present feasible proposals within 14 days.

The CM noted that the teachers are rendering the yeoman service of educating the youth with passion and hard work. He said that strict punishments have been proposed to curb drug addiction in educational institutions and drug pushers would be given strict punishments.

