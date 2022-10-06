Winter season: Minister for smooth gas supply to domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said all-out efforts would be made to ensure smooth gas supply to domestic consumers during the upcoming winter season.

In a press conference, he said a comprehensive plan and strategy would be made public soon to make the country self-sufficient in energy in coming three-four years with updated technology to reduce the prices of gas and electricity.

Referring to previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said it promised to control load shedding by 2018 and it installed new power plants to enhance the generation to meet the electricity demand of the country.

Earlier, he criticized the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for taking oath in “Nazi style” from PTI workers for the planned so-called Haqeeqi Azadi movement. “Imran Khan like Hitler took oath from his party workers at a gathering on Tuesday and how can a person like him be called Sadiq and Amin,” the minister said.

He alleged that the person (Imran Khan), who was under investigation in mega corruption scandals like Malam Jabba, was not Sadiq and Amin. How could a person be honest who grabbed 450 acres of land from a real estate tycoon to facilitate him in saving billions of rupees, he asked.

The leaked audio of Imran Khan had affirmed that he could not be trusted with the state secrets.

The minister said Imran Khan was bent upon weakening the country economically and politically and his leaked audios were the living proof that he even manipulated the cipher to achieve his political motives and that too at the cost of national interests.

He maintained that the action against Imran Khan would be initiated in accordance with the law and ruled out political victimisation of opponents under the leadership of Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif.

Musadik also defended the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield apartment case and said the National Accountability Bureau failed to produce a single piece of evidence in the court of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022