Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06843 3.06400 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.18571 3.12057 3.18571 0.08038
Libor 3 Month 3.74071 3.64186 3.75471 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.24214 4.20814 4.27286 0.15513
Libor 1 Year 4.72414 4.85171 4.90500 0.23688
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments