AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IAEA chief says on way to Kyiv for nuclear plant talks

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 09:49pm
Follow us

VIENNA: The UN nuclear agency chief on Wednesday said he was travelling to Kyiv to discuss creating a security zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to take it over.

Kyiv and Moscow have for months accused each other of shelling near the site, triggering fears of a nuclear catastrophe similar to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Soviet Ukraine.

“On our way to Kyiv for important meetings,” International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi wrote on Twitter, saying the need for a protection zone around the site was “more urgent than ever”.

He posted his tweet with pictures showing him boarding a train with the Ukrainian Railways logo.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Europe’s largest, since March.

Grossi, who also visited the plant last month, has advocated setting up a security perimeter that both sides would commit not to attack.

But a decree by Putin on Wednesday stated that the Russian government would “ensure that the nuclear facilities at the plant… are integrated as federal property”.

Ukraine pushes east, Moscow vows to win back lost ground

The Zaporizhzhia facility is located near the front line in the southern Ukrainian region of the same name, one of four Russian-occupied regions Moscow formally annexed last week.

The annexations followed referendums denounced as a sham by the West and Kyiv.

In response to Grossi’s proposal for a security zone, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, said: “We fully share this goal. The question is how it is going to be implemented.”

He added: “Rafael Grossi has some practical ideas. They will be discussed tomorrow in Kyiv and next week in Russia.”

Ulyanov, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the OPEC+ oil-producing nations in the Austrian capital, expressed doubt over whether Grossi would visit Zaporizhzhia again during his trip.

“The security situation is rather volatile,” he said, adding “constant shelling” would mean another visit by Grossi would take time to prepare.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine IAEA Rafael Grossi Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Russian Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

IAEA chief says on way to Kyiv for nuclear plant talks

SBP to soon complete probe into alleged forex manipulation by banks: spokesperson

Ninth successive gain: Rupee settles under 224 as appreciation run continues

ECP seeks Imran Khan’s bank accounts details from SBP

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Haball confident its digital lending platform will help increase Coca-Cola Pakistan's sales

KSE-100 climbs 0.63% aided by 16-month high volumes

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Read more stories