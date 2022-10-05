AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry

Reuters Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 05:20pm
Follow us

KABUL: A blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan's capital in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, the ministry's spokesman said.

"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," Abdul Nafi Takor said.

Officials did not immediately give any casualty numbers, or comment on the nature of the blast.

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

The interior ministry compound is in a secure area next to Kabul international airport.

Afghanistan Kabul blast Kabul mosque

Comments

1000 characters

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as recession looms

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Read more stories