AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 318 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 133.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Chanel evokes cinematic glamour at Paris Fashion Week

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 02:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

PARIS: Chanel creative director Virginie Viard added a streak of Old Hollywood glamour to a slinky collection for spring and summer, sent down a catwalk lined with enormous screens projecting dreamy, black-and-white images of formal gardens and plush interiors.

One of the largest labels to hit the runway for Paris Fashion Week, the show was held on the final day of events that have drawn crowds from abroad, marking the luxury industry's strong return from pandemic disruptions.

Dior takes baroque-theme to catwalk for Paris Fashion Week

The audience sat in a darkened space that lit up when a short film began. It starred Kristen Stewart, who sat in the front row with South Korean singing star Jennie Ruby Jane.

“The mythologies that define us, that unite us, they’re ours to create,” said Stewart, in the film that showed her posing in the Paris metro and walking on an empty cobblestoned street at night.

“Everything is on the table.”

Saint Laurent heats up Eiffel Tower runway with sizzling Parisian glamour

Models marched around the room on a carpet of black sand that felt squishy underfoot, wearing sparkly, low-heeled boots and shoes, paired with matching socks pulled up over the calves.

Garments were elevated, with the lineup segueing from tweed minidresses and loosely-fitting suits to shimmery gold gowns and sweeping, airy skirts.

The designer went light on accessories, with just a few handbags and sparse use of the label’s signature gold chains, but added touches of sparkle and tufts of feathers to other looks.

After the show, the audience stepped out into the bright sun to crowds of fans, who called TikTok star and magazine editor Bryanboy over to greet them.

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Chanel Paris Fashion Week

Comments

1000 characters

Chanel evokes cinematic glamour at Paris Fashion Week

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Read more stories