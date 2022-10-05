AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Railways suffered Rs 525 billion losses in the wake of the worst ever flooding that drowned one-third of the country.

While addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore here on Tuesday he said from everyone worked hard to restore the train operations from labourers to PR secretaries.

He said as per the order of the Supreme Court, the land of the railways has been digitized. Railways Minister said PR earned Rs2.7 billion last year, if the SC gives permission to do business, it will reach up to Rs16 billion to Rs17 billion.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique directed railways officials to ensure timely departure and arrival of trains.

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Chairing a meeting in Lahore before the press conference, he also directed to present proposals for enhancement of revenue of railways. He also congratulated the officials on the successful start of the Karachi passenger operation.

He expressed satisfaction with the full occupancy of Rehman Baba and Khyber Mail Express after the restoration of train operation.

He also discussed various options to recover the damage to railways infrastructure due to the recent flood.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, for the convenience of the public, ordered to inaugurate two new trains on the Lahore-Rawalpindi-Lahore route. The schedule for both trains has been issued. The first train will leave Lahore at 7:30 p.m. and reach Rawalpindi at 11:55 p.m. stopping at Chaklala and then Gujarat. Similarly, the Railcar will depart from Rawalpindi at 7:30 p.m. and reach Lahore at 11:55 p.m.

The second train will depart from Lahore at 5 am from tomorrow on October 5th and will reach Rawalpindi at 9:40 am stopping at Gujranwala, Jhelum and Chaklala. The train will depart from Rawalpindi at 5 am and reach Lahore at 9:40 am following the same route.

These two railcars will consist of two AC business class buggies, two AC standard classes and five economy class and one power wagon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Federal Minister for Railways Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories