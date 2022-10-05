Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Railways suffered Rs 525 billion losses in the wake of the worst ever flooding that drowned one-third of the country.

While addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore here on Tuesday he said from everyone worked hard to restore the train operations from labourers to PR secretaries.

He said as per the order of the Supreme Court, the land of the railways has been digitized. Railways Minister said PR earned Rs2.7 billion last year, if the SC gives permission to do business, it will reach up to Rs16 billion to Rs17 billion.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique directed railways officials to ensure timely departure and arrival of trains.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore before the press conference, he also directed to present proposals for enhancement of revenue of railways. He also congratulated the officials on the successful start of the Karachi passenger operation.

He expressed satisfaction with the full occupancy of Rehman Baba and Khyber Mail Express after the restoration of train operation.

He also discussed various options to recover the damage to railways infrastructure due to the recent flood.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, for the convenience of the public, ordered to inaugurate two new trains on the Lahore-Rawalpindi-Lahore route. The schedule for both trains has been issued. The first train will leave Lahore at 7:30 p.m. and reach Rawalpindi at 11:55 p.m. stopping at Chaklala and then Gujarat. Similarly, the Railcar will depart from Rawalpindi at 7:30 p.m. and reach Lahore at 11:55 p.m.

The second train will depart from Lahore at 5 am from tomorrow on October 5th and will reach Rawalpindi at 9:40 am stopping at Gujranwala, Jhelum and Chaklala. The train will depart from Rawalpindi at 5 am and reach Lahore at 9:40 am following the same route.

These two railcars will consist of two AC business class buggies, two AC standard classes and five economy class and one power wagon.

