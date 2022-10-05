PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a 12-member high-powered committee on the issue of audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s House, chaired by the Interior Minister. According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (DG IB) have been included in the 12-member committee.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar and Federal Minister Aminul Haq are also included in the committee, while Federal Minister Sherry Rehman and Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood are also included in the notification committee.

The committee also includes representatives from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Telecommunication and Information Security Board’s secretary.

The first meeting of the high-powered committee will be held tomorrow. The committee will prepare recommendations to prevent cyber-attacks.

According to the notification, the committee will investigate the cyber security breach in Prime Minister House and the committee will complete the investigation within 7 days. The committee will review the existing security protocols in the Prime Minister’s House and ensure foolproof security and digital ecosystem in the Prime Minister’s House.

The committee will also review the e-safety system in the Prime Minister’s House. The committee will also make recommendations to secure data in the Prime Minister’s House.