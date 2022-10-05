AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Farmers end 7-day sit-in after govt vows to announce package

Fazal Sher Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Farmers on Tuesday ended their seven-day long sit-in after Interior Minister Rana Sanullah announced that the government has abolished Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) from agricultural tube well electricity bills and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce an agricultural package within the next 10 days.

Talking to reporters at the sit-in venue, the interior minister said that the government has also accepted the farmers’ demand of payment of their electricity bills in instalments. The government has already accepted farmers’ demand with respect to the deferment in payment of the electricity bills of tube wells and also issued a notification in this regard, he said.

He said that the farmer delegation led by Kissan Ittehad Pakistan (KIP) Chairman Khalid Hussain Butt met with the prime minister and placed their demands before him. The prime minister accepted their demand, he said, adding that the prime minister has constituted a ministerial committee for addressing other demands of the farmers. He said that the committee will meet today (Wednesday) and bring out a way out for addressing other demands presented by the farmers.

The minister said that the prime minister will announce a Kissan package within the next 10 days and the package will not only resolve farmers’ problems but also play a vital role in promoting the agriculture sector in the country.

The farmers’ well-being will bring prosperity to the country, he said, adding that the negotiation between the government and the farmers has succeeded and now they need to end their sit-in and go home peacefully, he said.

After the announcement of the interior minister, the KIP chairman announced ending the seven-day-long sit-in. Earlier, three rounds of talks between farmers and government officials had ended in failure.

The protest rally of a large of farmers under the umbrella KIP led by its chairman Khalid Hussain Butt reached the capital city on September 28 after removing the barricades erected by the police to avert their entry to the city. They continued their sit-in at Blue Area on Jinnah Avenue under the Faisal Avenue underpass.

The capital police for the sixth day had blocked entry into Red Zone from NADRA Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk as well as blocked some other roads due to which heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the city, and motorists faced problems.

The other demands of the protesters include a reduction in the price of fertilizers including urea and DAP as well as the provision of electricity to farmers at the rate of Rs5.35 per unit.

The demands also include the provision of subsidies on fertilisers and diesel, while taxes on agricultural machinery and tractors should be abolished. They also demanded that government fix the minimum support price (MSP) at Rs4,000 per 40kg. They also urged the government to decrease the prices of pesticides

A heavy contingent of police personnel and prison vans were deployed at the protest venue as well as across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Farmers fertilisers Fuel Charge Adjustment Rana Sanullah

Comments

1000 characters

Farmers end 7-day sit-in after govt vows to announce package

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories