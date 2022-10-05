AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meets IPU team: NA speaker calls for timely distribution of climate funds among developing states

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday said that climate justice demanded timely provision of climate funds to developing countries.

He also said that further delay in disbursement of pledged funds for mitigating miseries of flood victims could result in irreparable damage to the cause of achieving a cleaner and greener world for all.

The speaker expressed these views in his meeting with the Islamabad-based diplomats of the African Bloc of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), at Parliament House, said a news release.

The meeting was aimed at garnering the support of the IPU’s African Member Parliaments for the National Assembly’s proposal of the creation of a global climate fund through a passage of a resolution in the forthcoming 145th IPU Assembly in Rwanda from October 15, 2022.

The speaker underscored that climate change was one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century.

He also said that it had played havoc in Pakistan as millions of people had lost their lives and livelihoods. “Today it is Pakistan but tomorrow it can be any other country,” he added.

He stressed that it was essential to sensitize the world about the existential threats faced by the developing nations both in Asia and Africa. He remarked that the international community had come forward to support Pakistan but unfortunately there was more talk than action.

The speaker made it clear that Islamabad was not seeking aid or assistance but the rightful share.

He raised the question that why Pakistan would bear the brunt of climate change, caused by the actions of “big polluters”.

He said that developed nations had to take responsibility for their inability to cut their carbon emissions.

He also outlined that the National Assembly of Pakistan had proposed an emergency item in the forthcoming 145th International Parliamentary Union Assembly in Rwanda from October 15, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Floods in Pakistan IPU climate funds

Comments

1000 characters

Meets IPU team: NA speaker calls for timely distribution of climate funds among developing states

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories