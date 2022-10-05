AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Promotion of economic activities top priorities of Sindh govt

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said the development of industrial area and promotion of economic activities are among the top most priorities of the government of Sindh.

These views were expressed by the secretary Local Government on the occasion of his visit to Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) in which he was accompanied by Special Secretary Technical Tufail Plaju and MD Solid Waste Zubair Chana. On behalf of KATI officials, Sindh Local Government secretary was welcomed on his arrival at Kati and informed about the problems faced by the business community in the industrial areas.

While starting the conversation with the industrialists, the secretary of Local Government of Sindh said that the Local Government Department of Sindh has prioritised all the residential and commercial areas of the city with the support of the World Bank to repair and compensate for the damage caused by the recent stormy rains. The Secretary said that the Development and construction activities are accelerating on an emergency basis and in the light of the guidance of the chief minister and LG minister, special attention is being paid to the repair of roads, rehabilitation of chocked sewerage lines and extension of recreational places.

Najam Ahmed Shah said the business centres in the industrial hubs ate considered to be the backbone of the provincial and national economy and the Sindh government cannot ignore the problems of its businessmen and business class.

According to the Sindh Local Government Secretary, the Sindh government has taken special care of the routes passing through the industrial areas while executing the transport related projects and other mega schemes and has ensured that the basic infrastructure of the industrial areas should not get effected or damaged.

On this occasion, Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also participated in a meeting with the KATI officials via telephone call and assured them that all their legitimate demands and suggestions will be taken into serious consideration by the Sindh government.

Speaking to the business community, Engr Syed Najam Ahmed said that the government of Sindh is trying to provide the best sewage system in the industrial areas and in addition to the available resources, efforts are being utilised to get more funding from donor agencies through Negotiations.

Secretary LG Sindh directed the Special Secretary LG and MD Solid Waste to take special measures regarding the improvement of the industrial area and assured the KATI representatives for all the possible cooperation and support from the Government of Sindh.

KATI president Farazur Rahman, Zubair Chhaya and other office beaters thanked Engineer Syed Najam Ahmed for his spending his precious time with them and also presented a souvenir to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh govt KATI Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Najam Ahmed Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Promotion of economic activities top priorities of Sindh govt

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories