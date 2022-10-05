Promotion of economic activities top priorities of Sindh govt

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said the development of industrial area and promotion of economic activities are among the top most priorities of the government of Sindh.

These views were expressed by the secretary Local Government on the occasion of his visit to Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) in which he was accompanied by Special Secretary Technical Tufail Plaju and MD Solid Waste Zubair Chana. On behalf of KATI officials, Sindh Local Government secretary was welcomed on his arrival at Kati and informed about the problems faced by the business community in the industrial areas.

While starting the conversation with the industrialists, the secretary of Local Government of Sindh said that the Local Government Department of Sindh has prioritised all the residential and commercial areas of the city with the support of the World Bank to repair and compensate for the damage caused by the recent stormy rains. The Secretary said that the Development and construction activities are accelerating on an emergency basis and in the light of the guidance of the chief minister and LG minister, special attention is being paid to the repair of roads, rehabilitation of chocked sewerage lines and extension of recreational places.

Najam Ahmed Shah said the business centres in the industrial hubs ate considered to be the backbone of the provincial and national economy and the Sindh government cannot ignore the problems of its businessmen and business class.

According to the Sindh Local Government Secretary, the Sindh government has taken special care of the routes passing through the industrial areas while executing the transport related projects and other mega schemes and has ensured that the basic infrastructure of the industrial areas should not get effected or damaged.

On this occasion, Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also participated in a meeting with the KATI officials via telephone call and assured them that all their legitimate demands and suggestions will be taken into serious consideration by the Sindh government.

Speaking to the business community, Engr Syed Najam Ahmed said that the government of Sindh is trying to provide the best sewage system in the industrial areas and in addition to the available resources, efforts are being utilised to get more funding from donor agencies through Negotiations.

Secretary LG Sindh directed the Special Secretary LG and MD Solid Waste to take special measures regarding the improvement of the industrial area and assured the KATI representatives for all the possible cooperation and support from the Government of Sindh.

KATI president Farazur Rahman, Zubair Chhaya and other office beaters thanked Engineer Syed Najam Ahmed for his spending his precious time with them and also presented a souvenir to him.

