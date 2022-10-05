LIBOR interbank offered rates

Markets
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06629 3.06329 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.17443 3.11314 3.17443 0.07788
Libor 3 Month 3.74829 3.64086 3.75471 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.27286 4.24586 4.27286 0.15513
Libor 1 Year 4.80271 4.90500 4.90500 0.23200
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
