AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB will raise rates as high as needed to rein in core inflation

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:46pm
Follow us

PARIS: The European Central Bank will raise interest rates as much as needed to bring down core inflation although the pace could possibly slow after the end of the year, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, said that 4.8% in euro zone core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices beyond the central bank’s control, was too broad and too high.

“We will raise interest rates as much as necessary to bring core inflation down,” Villeroy told Dutch newspaper NRC.

“By the way, this will have a positive effect on banks’ net income; European banks are hence more solid than feared by some,” he added.

European banks have come under pressure in financial markets in recent days over concerns about the health of Swiss group Credit Suisse.

ECB to keep hiking rates even as growth slows: Lagarde

After the ECB raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points in July and 75 in September, Villeroy said it was important for the ECB’s next moves to remain “orderly”. This, he said, meant neither jolting markets nor tightening financial conditions for households and firms too abruptly.

Villeroy said that the ECB should raise interest rates “without hesitation, by the end of the year” to the level at which they are neither stimulating nor putting a drag on the economy, which he estimated was somewhere “below or close to 2%”.

After that, the ECB would embark on a second leg of its monetary policy normalisation cycle, which he said would be “more flexible and possibly slower”.

“I don’t say that rate hikes will stop there, but we will have to comprehensively assess the inflation and economic outlook,” he added.

ECB European Central Bank ECB policymaker

Comments

1000 characters

ECB will raise rates as high as needed to rein in core inflation

Trade gap narrows 20% to $2.88bn in September 2022

Pakistan can’t afford flood recovery, seeks help: Sherry Rehman

Energy crisis: Pakistan fails to secure LNG contract

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage

Oil prices edge up ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Apple iPhone exports from India top $1 billon in 5 months

Biden warns Iran to face ‘costs’ for crackdown on Amini protests

Policy commitments made by govt to continue to apply: IMF

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Read more stories