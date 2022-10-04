AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Pakistan

Economy showing signs of improvement with return of Ishaq Dar: Maryam

  • PML-N Vice President says current finance minister brought the country out of crises twice before and will do it again
BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:47pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that the country's economy was showing signs of improvement with the return of Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's new finance minister, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a presser in Lahore after the Lahore High Court ordered the return of her passport, Maryam said that Dar "brought the country out of crises twice before and will bring it out again."

In remarks made after taking the oath last week, Dar said he will work to rein in inflation while cutting interest rates, saying the rupee currency was undervalued and promising a strong response to the South Asian nation's worst economic crisis.

In his fourth time on the job, the chartered accountant is facing a balance of payment crisis, foreign reserves that cover barely a month's imports, historic lows in the rupee, inflation exceeding 27%, and the aftermath of devastating floods.

Economy has been falling, will be trying to change its direction: Ishaq Dar

"We will control inflation," Dar told reporters in televised comments after he was sworn in.

"We will bring interest rates down," he said.

Dar also had a warning for currency market speculators, saying that the Pakistani rupee was undervalued. It has weakened more than 30% against the U.S. dollar so far this year. "I hope the speculators will stop. I think they have already got it and we are seeing the rupee rising," he added. "No one will be allowed to play with the Pakistani currency."

In her address today, Maryam said that her passport was taken away for three years without any reason.

'Times have changed now': Experts weigh in as Dar set to make comeback as finance minister

“I am happy today that I have received my passport, but I would like to ask as to why was I deprived of my fundamental right for three years,” the PML-N leader said.

She said the Islamabad High Court's decision to discharge the contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan has "emboldened" him.

"For years, he has been doing this. And when he does [something illegal] and sees that action will be taken against him, he apologises," Maryam said about Khan.

Maryam said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested her under the pretext of investigation.

"They kept me in the NAB premises unlawfully as there was no space to detain women at NAB," she said.

More to follow

