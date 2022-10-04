AGL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
ANL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.74%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
EFERT 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.37%)
FLYNG 8.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.08%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
GGL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.41%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.97%)
OGDC 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TPLP 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.58%)
TREET 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
TRG 132.58 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (3.01%)
UNITY 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.61%)
BR100 4,158 Increased By 44.6 (1.09%)
BR30 15,779 Increased By 183.9 (1.18%)
KSE100 41,533 Increased By 321.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,548 Increased By 138.5 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian Rupee jumps as weak US data weighs on yields, dollar

Reuters Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 11:39am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened on Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved due to a retreat in US yields and the dollar after softer-than-forecast manufacturing data in the world’s biggest economy.

The rupee was trading up 0.56% at 81.41 per dollar, outperforming its Asian counterparts, as the dollar index eased 0.1% in morning trade.

That marks a recovery from Monday when climbing oil prices pushed the local unit closer to its record low of 81.95 once again, with traders saying the Reserve Bank of India had to intervene to provide support.

That was the third instance in the last four sessions that the rupee has dropped to near the 82-per-dollar level.

Traders believe Tuesday’s gains would be temporary as concerns around inflation, rate hikes and rising oil prices hadn’t yet gone away.

Indian rupee slides towards record low

“Until fundamentals remain unchanged, the artificial strength in the currencies pumped through intervention could remain short-lived,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

For the USD/INR pair, a dip near 81.20 could be bought heavily as it’s a support level, while 82.00 will remain a resistance created by the RBI, Pabari added.

In a sign that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes may be cooling demand for goods, a survey showed US manufacturing activity in September was the slowest in nearly 2-1/2 years.

That prompted US benchmark yields to extend declines and the dollar to fall for fourth straight day.

Indian stocks soared over 2%, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street overnight, as rate-sensitive stocks rallied, although rebounding oil prices remained a key risk.

Brent crude futures were seen creeping towards $90 per barrel a day before producer club OPEC+’s meeting where output cuts are expected.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian Rupee jumps as weak US data weighs on yields, dollar

Intra-day update: Rupee continues its merry way against US dollar

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Oil prices edge up ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

Read more stories