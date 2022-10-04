AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KATI urges govt to initiate safe city project soon

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 06:53am
KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Faraz-ur- Rehman has said that the safe city project is necessary which will help in eradication of crime; so the government should start it as soon as possible.

While condemning the attack on the fire brigade office at Korangi Bilal Chowrangi he said that the attack on the personnel who are protecting the lives and property of the common people is an attack on humanity. He expressed his condolences to the families of the 2 officials who were martyred in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of an injured fireman.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the firemen are our heroes and it is unfortunate that they were targeted by terrorists. He said that because of the lack of the Safe City project in Karachi and CCTV cameras not installed on important highways, the terrorist are moving freely around the city without fear. He said that the morale of the criminal elements is now so high that they have started targeting the public as well as the public services personnel, with the aim of disrupting the law and order of Karachi and instilling fear in the people.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the police and law enforcement agencies should immediately take notice of such crimes and find the culprits involved and bring them to justice providing protection to the public as well as the officials engaged in public service.

