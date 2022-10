LAHORE: A delegation of overseas Pakistanis called on Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday and presented cheques worth millions of rupees for CM’s flood relief fund.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the passion of overseas Pakistanis to help flood victims is commendable. He added that the Punjab government is using all resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims with the money collected in Chief Minister’s flood relief fund.

